Fuentes' next start has been pushed back to Wednesday's series finale with the Angels, with Grant Holmes moving up a day to start Tuesday's contest, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Though Fuentes will still face the same opponent as a result of the late change in Atlanta's pitching schedule, he no longer lines up for a two-start week, as Holmes is now on track to take the hill for Sunday's series finale with the Orioles. Atlanta has its next off day coming Monday, so the club would have the option of pushing Fuentes to the back of its pitching schedule during the final week before the All-Star break. Fuentes is one of Atlanta's top pitching prospects, but he's had a rough go in his first two big-league starts, giving up 10 earned runs on 14 hits and one walk while striking out four across 8.1 innings in losses to the Marlins and Mets.