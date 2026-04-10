Fuentes has a 0.00 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB through 9.2 innings in his first two starts of the season for Triple-A Gwinnett.

The 20-year-old began the year in the big-league bullpen, but since being optioned to Gwinnett, Fuentes has dominated Triple-A hitters. He's likely first in line for a promotion when Atlanta needs rotation help, but with Reynaldo Lopez not set to miss a turn after having his suspension reduced to five games from seven and Martin Perez looking at least adequate so far as the fifth starter, Fuentes may need to bide his time in the International League.