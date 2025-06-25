Fuentes is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Mets at Citi Field.

When he was initially called up from Triple-A Gwinnett last week to make his MLB debut, Fuentes was expected to make a spot start before returning to the minors. However, with Chris Sale being diagnosed over the weekend with a fractured left ribcage that will keep him on the shelf through at least the All-Star break, Fuentes should be in store for multiple turns through the rotation. Though the 20-year-old righty is regarded as one of Atlanta's top prospects, he had a so-so debut outing last Friday against a weak Miami offense, giving up four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings. He'll make for a risky streaming option while he takes the hill for his second start in a tougher matchup Wednesday on the road against the Mets.