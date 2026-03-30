Atlanta optioned Fuentes to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Fuentes wasn't going to be available to pitch for a few days after allowing one earned run over four relief innings in Sunday's loss to the Royals. He will enter the Gwinnett rotation so he can stay stretched out and could get an opportunity to start some games with Atlanta sooner rather than later if he gets off to a hot start. Martin Perez is taking Fuentes' spot on the active roster.