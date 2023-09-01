Wall was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game reports.
Wall, 27, had a four-game stint with Atlanta earlier this season but has spent the bulk of the year at Gwinnett, posting a .799 OPS with eight homers and 52 stolen bases. He'll back up at all three outfield spots.
