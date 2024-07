Wall went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Wall has gone 6-for-25 (.240) with three walks and three steals on five attempts since he rejoined Atlanta in mid-June. The outfielder is hitting .231 with three steals, one RBI and three runs scored across 29 plate appearances this season. He appears set for at least a strong-side platoon role for the remainder of the first half while Ramon Laureano (oblique) is on the mend.