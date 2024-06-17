Atlanta recalled Wall from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

It's possible the left-handed hitting Wall could get some regular looks in the outfield if Atlanta prefers to limit Adam Duvall's and Ramon Laureano's exposure to right-handed pitching. If that happens, Wall would make for an interesting deep-league addition in fantasy leagues given his speed, as he's stolen 11 bases this year at Gwinnett and swiped 52 bags there last year. He's capable of handling all three outfield spots.