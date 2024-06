Wall is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

After being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, Wall started in left field in both of the first two games of the series versus Detroit and went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Atlanta looks as though it'll give the lefty-hitting Wall a look as a strong-side platoon player in the corner outfield, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday in favor for Ramon Laureano while the Tigers bring southpaw Tarik Skubal to the hill.