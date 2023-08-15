Atlanta optioned Wall to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Wall drew only four plate appearances during his nearly four-week stay in the majors. The 27-year-old former top prospect has slashed .258/.360/.399 with six homers and 45 steals in 78 games (356 plate appearances) this season at Triple-A.
