Holmes (2-2) took the loss Friday against the Dodgers after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out nine.

Holmes established a career high with nine punchouts, generating 15 whiffs against a fearsome Dodgers lineup. The right-hander's two walks also tied a season low among his six starts this year. Holmes has a middling 4.24 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 35:19 K:BB over 34 innings, but he's given up just three runs to go with a 22:10 K:BB across 15.2 frames at home this year. His favorable splits at Truist Park will be tested next week at home versus versus the Reds, who notably sport a .788 OPS through 16 games on the road in 2025.