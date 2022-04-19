Ynoa completed 3.2 innings against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four.

The right-hander struggled with his control in the contest, issuing four walks and throwing only 40 of 75 pitches for strikes. When he did get the ball over the plate, the Dodgers largely capitalized, knocking a pair of extra-base hits against him, including a Freddie Freeman solo homer in the first inning. Ynoa showed some promise with a 4.05 ERA and 100:25 K:BB last season, but he hasn't pitched well in 2022, allowing 10 earned runs and posting an 8:6 K:BB across 6.2 frames. He'll try to turn things around in his next start, which is tentatively slated to come at home against Miami on Sunday.