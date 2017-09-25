Braves' Jace Peterson: Draws third straight start in left field
Peterson will start in left field and bat eighth Monday against the Mets in Game 1 of a doubleheader.
The continued absence of Matt Kemp (hamstring) has opened up an everyday role in left field for more than a week, and it appears Peterson has emerged as the preferred option at the position. While Matt Adams has typically manned a corner outfield spot this season when one of the Braves' regular options is injured or in need of a breather, his poor defense and status as an impending free agent has likely influenced manager Brian Snitker to turn in Peterson's direction. The spike in playing time enhances Peterson's fantasy outlook, but since he's slashing a meager .214/.316/.315 with only two home runs and three stolen bases in 194 plate appearances, there's not much value to be found here.
