Braves' Jace Peterson: Recalled from Triple-A
Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.
With Sean Rodriguez getting traded to the Pirates, Peterson simply slots into the utility infielder role with the Braves. Ozzie Albies and Johan Camargo should play almost every day up the middle, so Peterson's playing time will be scant. He is hitting .187/.275/.268 with one home run and two steals in 138 big-league plate appearances this season.
