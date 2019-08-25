Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Mets.

The veteran slugger has now launched 30 homers for the fourth time in the last five seasons, only missing the mark in his injury-plagued 2018. Donaldson is slashing .263/.378/.525 on the year, and his gamble on a one-year prove-it deal in free agency this offseason with Atlanta seems to have paid off handsomely.