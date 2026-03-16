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Ritchie struck out six across four scoreless, hitless innings of relief Sunday against the Phillies.

The only baserunner he allowed over 52 pitches (39 strikes) was a hit batsman as Ritchie continues to turn heads in spring training. The 22-year-old right-hander boasts a 2.25 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB in 12 innings and has thrown four innings in each of his last two outings. Ritchie is not on the 40-man roster and isn't expected to break camp in the big-league rotation, despite Atlanta's rash of pitching injuries, but a hot start at Triple-A Gwinnett would put him in line to make his MLB debut early in the season.

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