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Braves' JR Ritchie: Re-entering rotation Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ritchie will start Sunday's game in St. Louis, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

He's absorbing the rotation spot vacated by Hurston Waldrep, who was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Ritchie has made seven starts and three relief outings with the big club, turning in a 4.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 42:28 K:BB over 45 innings. It's been nearly two weeks since Ritchie had a normal starter's workload, as his last two appearances in the majors have both come in relief, so his pitch count could be somewhat limited Sunday.

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