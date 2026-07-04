Braves' JR Ritchie: Set to join big club

Ritchie is set to join Atlanta after he was scratched from his scheduled start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

Crosby relays that Ritchie joining Atlanta's 26-man roster will likely correspond with Bryce Elder being placed on the 15-day injured list after the latter's turn in the rotation was skipped due to arm fatigue. Ritchie has split his time between the majors and Triple-A this season, and across eight appearances (seven starts) with Atlanta, he has a 1-2 record with a 4.87 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 37:25 K:BB across 40.2 innings.