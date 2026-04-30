Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said after Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Tigers that Ritchie won't be optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett when Spencer Strider (oblique) returns from the injured list this weekend, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Weiss was effusive in his praise of the rookie right-hander after he battled for a no-decision Wednesday, and the skipper made it clear Ritchie would take his next turn in the rotation early next week in his hometown of Seattle. Atlanta hasn't revealed if it will shift to a six-man rotation when Strider is activated, or whether Martin Perez -- who's been designated for assignment once already this season -- will get bumped instead. In either scenario, Ritchie will end up getting a longer look in the majors. Through his first two MLB starts, he's produced a 2.92 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB in 12.1 innings.