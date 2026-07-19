Braves' JR Ritchie: Works in relief Saturday

Ritchie was credited with his second hold of the season in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Rangers after striking out a batter and allowing one hit and no walks over a scoreless inning of relief.

Ritchie joined the rotation last Sunday as a replacement for the demoted Hurston Waldrep, with Atlanta deploying him for 4.1 innings of bulk relief in a 4-3 win over St. Louis. Rather than opening the second half with Ritchie as the fifth member of the rotation, Atlanta instead handed Owen Murphy his first MLB start Saturday. After Murphy was tagged for three runs (two earned) before being chased from Saturday's contest midway through the third inning, Atlanta manager Walt Weiss leaned on Ritchie and six other relievers to finish out the contest. Atlanta optioned Murphy to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, but Ritchie appears likely to stick in the bullpen for the time being with Martin Perez (forearm) expected to return from the injured list during the upcoming week to fill the vacated rotation spot.