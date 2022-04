jansen struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Cubs.

The veteran closer had a shaky first appearance for Atlanta, but since then Jansen has delivered six straight scoreless outings with a 9:0 K:BB and five straight save conversions. The 34-year-old's 3.86 ERA looks out of place next to his 0.71 WHIP, 38.5 percent strikeout rate and 1.08 FIP.