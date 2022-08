Jansen allowed a hit and struck out one during a scoreless inning and earned a save over Miami on Sunday.

Jansen fired three shutout frames and earned three saves during the four-game set against the Marlins. He's now converted 27 of his 31 chances on the year while registering a 3.25 ERA through 44.1 frames. The veteran righty has secured seven saves while posting a 2.31 ERA since his last blown save June 26.