Jansen picked up the save Monday against Pittsburgh. He struck out two in a perfect inning.

Jansen had little trouble to record his 29th save as he needed just 11 pitches to shut down the Pirates in order and secure Atlanta's victory. The veteran is now tied with Josh Hader and Taylor Rogers for the MLB lead in saves. His two strikeouts on the night also improve his K/9 which was his second highest since 2018 at 12.04 entering Monday.