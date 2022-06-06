Jansen allowed a run on two hits and struck out one in one inning to earn the save in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Rockies.

For his third straight outing and the sixth time in his last eight, Jansen surrendered a run, with Charlie Blackmon doing the damage on a solo home run this time. During that rough span, Jansen is 5-for-8 in save chances, accounting for all three of his blown saves on the season. He owns a 3.80 ERA, 1.01 WHIP And 33:8 K:BB through 23.2 innings with 14 saves on his ledger, ranking fifth in the majors.