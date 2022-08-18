Wright (arm) is scheduled to start Friday's series opener against the Astros in Atlanta, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wright had been a candidate to start Thursday's series finale with the Mets, but Max Fried (concussion) is on track to be reinstated from the 7-day injured list in time to take the hill against the National League East leaders. Coming out of his last outing Aug. 10 in Boston, Wright experienced some right arm fatigue but the extended break looks like it's provided him with sufficient time to recover from the issue. He's not expected to face any major workload restrictions when he takes the hill Friday.