Wright (shoulder) said Wednesday that he expects to be sidelined at least two months, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Max Fried (forearm) is also expected to miss at least two months, but Wright indicated that his absence could be even longer because his right shoulder strain is a recurrence of a previous injury. He will remain shut down until the shoulder fully heals before slowly ramping things back up. Fantasy managers probably shouldn't count on Wright returning until after the All-Star break.