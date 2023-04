Wright did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing no runs on two hits and a walk over three innings against Miami. He struck out six.

Wright pitched well Thursday, striking out six in three scoreless innings before he was replaced following a rain delay. Overall, it's been an up-and-down start to the season for Wright. He's 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB. Wright is currently lined up to face the Marlins again in his next outing.