Gohara (shoulder) was activated from the minor-league disabled list and called up from Triple-A Gwinnett. He was then placed on the 60-day major-league DL.

The Braves made a slew of moves involving Gohara in order to cast him off the 40-man roster as Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) was brought back from the 60-day DL in a corresponding move. Gohara was initially put on the 7-day disabled list at Gwinnett on Aug. 28 due to a shoulder injury that he had been battling for weeks. This move officially rules him out for the rest of the 2018 campaign.