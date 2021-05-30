Ozuna (fingers) was arrested on charges of aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery -- family violence Saturday in Georgia, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The league office is expected to open an investigation following the arrest, which could result in a suspension under MLB's domestic violence policy. Ozuna is already sidelined for at least the next six weeks after fracturing the ring and middle fingers on his left hand Tuesday.
