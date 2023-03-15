Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The veteran slugger banged out his fourth two-bagger of the spring against Cristopher Sanchez as part of a four-run first inning. Ozuna is now hitting .321 (9-for-28) in camp, and while he's still looking for his first homer, he at least appears ready for Opening Day. The 32-year-old is looking to rebound from a rough 2022 campaign that saw him slash just .226/.274/.413, and he could offer some late-round power production this season.