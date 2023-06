Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Twins.

With the score tied 1-1 in the seventh inning, the veteran slugger started a three-run rally by hammering a Sonny Gray fastball into the seats in right-center field. Ozuna has gone yard three times in the last five contests while extending his hitting streak to seven games, as he puts the finishing touches on a big June that has seen him slash .314/.402/.571 with five of his 16 homers and 15 of his 37 RBI on the season.