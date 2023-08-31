Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Rockies.

Ozuna's two-out sixth-inning blast off Kyle Freeland was his 31st home run of the season and his seventh in the past nine games. Though he's part of a star-studded Atlanta lineup, Ozuna's contributions shouldn't be overlooked. He's produced a .301/.371/.641 slash line with 14 home runs, 35 RBI and 32 runs since the All-Star break, paying handsome dividends for those who invested a late-round pick into him on draft day.