Ozuna went 3-for-5 with three home runs and six RBI in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Red Sox.

He took Ryan Weber deep in the first inning to give Atlanta an early lead, then clobbered Kyle Hart offerings in the seventh and eighth to help put the game out of reach. It was the first three-homer game of Ozuna's career, and he also became the first National League player in history with a three-homer performance in Fenway Park. On the season, Ozuna's slashing .295/.383/.605 -- with the latter two figures representing career highs if he can keep them up -- with 11 home runs and 29 RBI through 35 games.