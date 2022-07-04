Ozuna went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in a 4-3 loss to the Reds on Sunday.

Ozuna went deep twice to give him 16 home runs and 34 RBI on the season. The 31-year-old right-handed power bat is on pace for his best home run total since 2017 when he went yard 37 times while playing for the Marlins. However, Ozuna's .227 average and .280 OBP are considerably down from his career numbers. His .244 BABIP and .276 xBA suggest that he could have been the victim of some bad hitter's luck thus far and is due for his numbers to normalize over the rest of the season.