Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-0 win over the Cubs.

He went back-to-back with Sean Murphy in the fourth inning, crushing a Kyle Hendricks sinker out of Wrigley Field entirely. Ozuna has an OPS north of .850 since the start of May, though he gets lost in the shuffle a bit with all the great bats in the Atlanta lineup. His 23 home runs rank fifth on the club.