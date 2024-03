Ozuna went 1-for-3 in Monday's 3-0 win over the Twins.

The veteran DH looks to have secured his spot in a stacked Atlanta lineup with his performance in the spring thus far. Ozuna is hitting .407 through 27 at-bats, and is sporting an OPS of 1.004. Ozuna also belted 40 home runs last season for an Atlanta team that clicked on offense all season long. The 33-year-old may be entering his later years in the league, but Ozuna is still poised for another strong season at the plate.