Ozuna might be one of the players dropped from the 26-man roster when Michael Harris (back) and Travis d'Arnaud (concussion) return from the injured list, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Ozuna is slashing a pitiful .073/.190/.200 through 63 plate appearances to begin the season and has started only two of the last five games, losing playing time to the likes of Kevin Pillar and Eddie Rosario. D'Arnaud's return especially could leave Ozuna without a role on the roster, as he could take over as the DH against left-handed pitching. The 32-year-old is signed through 2024 at $16 million a season with a club option for 2025, but Atlanta might be willing to eat most of that contract, rather than carry an unproductive bat that offers little defensive value.