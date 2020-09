Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the Braves' 9-1 loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

He's probably not going to be an NL MVP finalist alongside his teammate, Freddie Freeman, but Ozuna was one of the top offensive contributors in all of baseball during the shortened 2020 regular season. Ozuna finishes with a .338/.431/.636 batting line, 18 home runs, 56 RBI and 38 runs scored in 267 plate appearances.