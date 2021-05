Ozuna dislocated the ring and middle fingers on his left hand Tuesday and will return to Atlanta to visit a specialist, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury during a slide into third base when he had his fingers bent back awkwardly. The team has yet to decide whether a trip to the injured list is necessary, though Ozuna can be ruled out for Wednesday's series finale given he's returning to Atlanta to be evaluated.