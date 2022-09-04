Ozuna will start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Just three weeks ago, Ozuna looked to have lost hold of an everyday role, and it didn't help matters that he was arrested Aug. 19 on a DUI charge. Following the arrest, Ozuna appeared in just one of Atlanta's subsequent 12 games, only to surprisingly resurface in the lineup this weekend. After going 3-for-7 with a double in the first two games of the series, Ozuna will draw a third straight start in left field Sunday. At least for the time being, Ozuna seems to have taken back the everyday role at the position from Robbie Grossman, who is on the bench for the second straight contest.