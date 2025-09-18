Ozuna went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Nationals.

The veteran DH has fallen to eighth in the order in most of Atlanta's recent lineups, but he was able to make an impact from that spot with a two-run single in the sixth inning and an RBI double in the eighth. The RBI were his first since Aug. 26, and Ozuna has gone 28 games without a home run, leaving him stalled at 20 on the season. His bat has been showing signs of life of late, however -- he's batting .360 (9-for-25) over his last seven contests with four doubles.