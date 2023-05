Ozuna went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Friday's victory against the Mariners.

Ozuna tied the game with an RBI single in the seventh inning before adding two insurance runs with another single in the eighth. He's now riding a six-game hitting streak, going 8-for-24 (.333) with eight RBI during that stretch. Still, the veteran outfielder is sporting an ugly .189/.289/.434 slash line through 30 games.