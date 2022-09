Ozuna went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Tuesday's 10-9 win over the Athletics.

Ozuna has now produced hits while starting each of Atlanta's last four games, going a collective 6-for-13 with a double and a home run. He'll be in the lineup in left field and as Atlanta's No. 8 hitter for the series finale Wednesday. At this point, Ozuna appears to be ahead of both Robbie Grossman and Eddie Rosario for an everyday spot in the corner outfield.