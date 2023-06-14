Ozuna (wrist) will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter and No. 5 batter in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

For the second game in a row, Ozuna went unused off the bench in Atlanta's 10-7 win in the opening contest of the twin bill, but he's shown enough improvement with his bruised right wrist to re-enter the lineup for the nightcap. Ozuna will hope the minor injury won't derail what's been a strong start to June. He's recorded at least one hit in all nine of the games he's played in this month and is slashing .414/.485/.724 with five extra-base knocks overall.