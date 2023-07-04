Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Guardians.

The veteran slugger drove a first-pitch fastball from Gavin Williams over the right-center field wall in the fourth inning. The solo shot extended Ozuna's hitting streak to 13 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .288/.351/.558 with four homers and 10 RBI. After stumbling out of the gate with a .397 OPS in April and looking like his roster spot could be in jeopardy, Ozuna has completely turned things around and delivered a .966 OPS since the beginning of May.