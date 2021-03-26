Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

The veteran slugger took Chaz Roe deep in the sixth inning for his second homer of the spring. Ozuna has only gone 7-for-31 (.226) in Grapefruit League play, but five of those seven hits have gone for extra bases, and his 7:10 BB:K suggests he's been seeing the ball well. After posting a career-high 1.067 OPS last year in his first season with Atlanta, Ozuna is expected to hit cleanup behind the table-setting trio of Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman, a spot that should have him among the league leaders in RBI opportunities.