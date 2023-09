Ozuna is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

Ozuna has cooled a bit since his recent power surge and went 0-for-4 in the first game of Monday's twin bill, so manager Brian Snitker decided to prevent him from playing a full nine innings in the nightcap. Ronald Acuna will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter Monday night, and Kevin Pillar will replace Acuna in right field.