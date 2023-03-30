Ozuna is batting sixth and getting the start in left field Opening Day against the Nationals.

With southpaw Patrick Corbin on the bump for the Nats, Ozuna will move out of the designated hitter role and into the field. The 32-year-old worked on his shoulder strength in the offseason to try and avoid being a defensive liability again, but if he can't hold up with the glove, Kevin Pillar could become the preferred platoon partner in left for Eddie Rosario. Ozuna has has some things to prove at the plate after stumbling to a .222/.278/.397 slash line over the last two seasons.