Ozuna went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Monday's 10-4 loss to the Mets.

The 32-year-old outfielder got the better of David Peterson on Monday, blasting two solo shots off the Mets' starter. Ozuna's first homer marked an historic achievement for Atlanta, as it now boasts five players with 25-plus home runs for the first time in franchise history. The slugger has now hit safely in 17 of his last 18 contests, posting a .348/.419/.621 slash line with four homers, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored during that stretch.