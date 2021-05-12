Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays.
Ozuna had a rough outing at the plate Tuesday night with three strikeouts but his bat did come alive in the sixth when he momentarily gave the Braves the lead with a solo home run to left. The 30-year-old has still not really figured out his swing so far, as he's slashing .203/.276/.333 with five home runs, 21 RBI and 13 runs scored to go along with a 13:36 BB:K. He has been making better contact lately but it's still been a majorly disappointing start to the year after an incredible offensive showing during the abbreviated 2020 campaign.