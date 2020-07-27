Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI double, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 14-1 win over the Mets.

Ozuna restored a two-run lead in the third inning with his double to plate Ozzie Albies, sparking a five-run surge. Ozuna then added a solo shot in the sixth. He's already homered twice through three games this season. The 29-year-old should continue to slug in the middle of the Braves' dangerous offense.